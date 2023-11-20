A Ukrainian sniper established a new world record after killing a Russian soldier at a distance of nearly 3.8 kilometers, local media reported on Sunday. "The SBU (Ukraine’s security service) sniper set a world record for effective shots. He hit a Russian soldier from an incredible distance of 3,800 meters," read a rough translation of the report shared on Telegram on Sunday, November 19.

"The previous record was 3,540 meters," the report added. The outlet also shared footage purportedly showing the “record-breaking" strike.

Live Mint could not independently verify the information or the video.

Meanwhile, the Newsweek cited SBU press office as confirming the news to several Ukrainian media outlets, including the Gordonua.com and Ukrinform,

The office reportedly told Ukrainian media, "The SBU sniper set a world record for a successful shot...He hit a Russian soldier from an incredible distance."

According to the report, the SBU special agent had taken the shot "with a homegrown Ukrainian rifle known as Volodar Obriyu, or “Lord of the Horizon"".

"SBU snipers are changing the rules of world sniping, demonstrating the ability to work effectively at fantastic distances," the SBU was quoted as saying.

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, the Ukrainian Defence Force has claimed to have killed a total of 319210 Russian soldiers as of November 20, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin had declared war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

According to reports, the fighting is continuing around the Donetsk town of Avdiivka. Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday that its southern grouping of forces had stopped six Ukrainian attacks around Marinka and the villages of Klishchiivka and Shumy, Newsweek reported.

The West sent in military equipment and Ukraine mounted a counteroffensive push this year to retake occupied land, but it has not made a big breakthrough. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in wartime Kyiv on Monday in a gesture of "unwavering" support as questions swirled over the sustainability of vital Western assistance as the war with Russia drags on.

"I'm here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future," Austin wrote on social media platform X.

