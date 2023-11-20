Ukrainian sniper 'sets world record' by killing Russian soldier from 3.8 km: Report
A Ukrainian sniper established a new world record after killing a Russian soldier at a distance of nearly 3.8 kilometers, local media reported on Sunday. "The SBU (Ukraine’s security service) sniper set a world record for effective shots. He hit a Russian soldier from an incredible distance of 3,800 meters," read a rough translation of the report shared on Telegram on Sunday, November 19.