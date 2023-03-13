As the war between Russia and Ukraine is still continuing without any end to it in near sight, President Valdimir Putin is now facing voices of dissent rising in Russia as the Russian women are protesting the govt's move to send thousands of Russian soldiers to fight in the battlefields of Ukraine with limited training. In a video shared by the independent Russian Telegram channel SOTA, the women said their loved ones were "inducted into assault groups" in early March, despite just four days of training since their mobilization in September, according to a CNN report.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces faced relentless Russian attacks on Bakhmut in its eastern Donetsk region on Monday, with both sides reporting mounting enemy casualties as they battled across a small river that bisects the ruined town and now marks the front line.

The situation in the nearly deserted town was difficult, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces said, though adding that his forces were repelling all Russian attempts to capture it.

"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower," Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi was quoted as saying on the Ukraine's Media Military Centre Telegram messaging platform.

Ukrainian forces control the west of Bakhmut, while Russia's Wagner mercenary group controls most of the eastern part, with the Bakhmutka River that flows through the town marking the front line, British intelligence said in a weekend update.

*With agency inputs