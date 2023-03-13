Russia- Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin faces increasing protest, led by women

As the war between Russia and Ukraine is still continuing without any end to it in near sight, President Valdimir Putin is now facing voices of dissent rising in Russia as the Russian women are protesting the govt's move to send thousands of Russian soldiers to fight in the battlefields of Ukraine with limited training. In a video shared by the independent Russian Telegram channel SOTA, the women said their loved ones were "inducted into assault groups" in early March, despite just four days of training since their mobilization in September, according to a CNN report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}