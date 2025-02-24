Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes ‘all for all’ prisoners of war swap as ‘start’ of ending Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: “Russia must release Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange all for all, and this is a fair way to start,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Updated24 Feb 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2024, at UN headquarters.(AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a complete exchange of all prisoners of war with Russia as the "start" of a process to end the conflict.

"Russia must release Ukrainians. Ukraine is ready to exchange all for all, and this is a fair way to start," Zelenskyy was quoted by AFP as saying in a summit in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian President called for long-term and sustainable peace in Ukraine this year. “This year should be the year of the beginning of a real, lasting peace," he said.

He added, "[Russian President Vladimir] ' or give it to us in exchange for something. We have to win peace through strength and wisdom and unity," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy's comments came as Monday, February 24, 2025, marked the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch what he called a "special military operation" set off the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

On Monday, Zelenskyy hailed "three years of resistance. Three years of gratitude. Three years of absolute heroism of Ukrainians," adding: I thank everyone who defends and supports it."

Meanwhile, the Kremlin, on the eve of the anniversary, repeated Russia's position that it would not give up territory it has captured in Ukraine's east and south. Moscow also said it would not accept Ukrainian admission to NATO.

Tens of thousands of soldiers — from both sides – and Ukrainian civilians have been killed, cities across the country's south and east have been flattened and millions forced to flee their homes. Russian troops are still advancing across the east.

Russia seems to have been emboldened by US President Donald Trump's diplomatic outreach and his scepticism over long-term support for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy and Trump sparked a war of words since the Riyadh meeting. Trump branded Zelenskyy a dictator and claimed that Ukraine had started the war.

US and Russian diplomats are likely to meet next week in a follow up to the Riyadh talks between the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the US secretary of State Marco Rubio, reported Russian News agency TASS.

(With inputs from AFP)

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 04:20 PM IST
