Russia University knife attack: Four Indian students injured; teen suspect hospitalized

Four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing incident at the State Medical University in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, on Saturday (February 7), the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed.

Calling the event an “unfortunate incident,” the Indian Embassy said: "Several persons including four Indian students have been injured."

The Embassy confirmed that it is in touch with local authorities. Officials from the Indian Consulate in Kazan have been dispatched to Ufa to assist the injured students.

According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory of the university and attacked residents. Several students were stabbed in the incident, authorities said.

Maj. General Irina Volk, spokesperson for Russia’s Interior Ministry, told RTVI.com: "The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself."

Condition of victims The Russian Federal Health Ministry stated that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care:

-One victim is in serious condition

-Three others are in moderate condition

The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old, was also admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition.

Possible neo-Nazi motive The Telegram channel Baza reported that the attacker may have been associated with a banned neo-Nazi organization: "He belonged to the banned NS/WP neo-Nazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about the Holocaust."

A photograph shared by the channel showed a swastika drawn on a wall in the victims’ blood.

Authorities launch investigation Authorities in Ufa have initiated a high-level investigation into the incident. The city is located about 1,200 km east of Moscow, and officials are working to determine the motive and circumstances of the attack.