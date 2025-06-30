Russia unleashes largest air assault yet with 500+ drones and missiles, says Ukraine

Russia fired over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, its largest aerial attack since the war began, as being claimed by Ukraine, says an AP report. Ukraine’s air force reported 537 weapons launched, including 477 drones and 60 missiles. Air defenses shot down 249 targets, while signal disruption likely disabled 226 others. Strikes hit western regions far from the frontline fighting, killing at least 10 civilians across Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia. In Lviv, drones ignited a major industrial fire and cut power. Tragically, a Ukrainian F-16 jet crashed during defense operations, killing its pilot. Poland and allies scrambled jets to protect their airspace as explosions echoed near their border.



The assault came despite Putin’s Friday offer of new peace talks, a proposal Ukraine dismissed, given ongoing attacks. Russia claimed minor territorial gains, announcing control of Donetsk’s Novoukrainka village after costly ground advances. Meanwhile, Moscow reported downing 12 Ukrainian drones overnight, with two people injured in Bryansk. The attack underscores Russia’s evolving tactics: improved drone technology and concentrated barrages are increasingly overwhelming Ukraine’s defenses. Civilian infrastructure suffered heavily, including a nine-story building reduced to rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian officials confirmed that at least four separate regions faced simultaneous missile and drone waves.