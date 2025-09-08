Russia unleashes largest air attack on Ukraine, hits govt complex, 4 dead: What we know so far

At least four people were killed, and government offices in Kyiv were set ablaze as Russia reportedly unleashed its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine early on Sunday. Drone strikes also damaged several high-rise buildings in the Ukrainian capital, according to emergency services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the Telegram post on Sunday that the drone and missile barrage on the capital and other cities left at least four people dead and more than 44 injured.

After Sunday's attack on Kyiv, flames could be seen rising from the roof of the government complex that houses Ukraine's cabinet of ministers in the heart of the city, news agency AFP reported.

It is the first time that Russia has hit the complex during the three-and-a-half-year conflict.

Russia has intensified its onslaught against Ukraine since a meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin on August 15 failed to make any breakthrough on a ceasefire.

Zelensky, Macron speak Ukraine's Zelensky spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, Bloomberg reported, about measures to bolster Ukraine’s defences.

The conversation came hours after the massive Russian air assault that included a strike on a key government building in Kyiv.

Zelensky discussed the attack in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron and said France would help Ukraine strengthen its defence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to AFP, he was counting on a strong US response shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated that he might be willing to impose more sanctions on Moscow.

‘Deliberate crime’ Russia fired at least 810 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine between late Saturday and early Sunday in a new record, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted a video showing a damaged floor in the government building.

"We will restore the buildings," she said. “But we cannot bring back lost lives. The enemy terrorises and kills our people every day throughout the country.”

No civilian targeted? As per reports, Russia denied targeting civilians in Ukraine.

It said it struck a plant and a logistics hub in Kyiv, with the Russian defence ministry saying "no strikes were carried out on other targets within the boundaries of Kyiv".

"It is important that there is a broad response from partners to this attack today," said Zelensky in his evening address, adding that Putin was "testing the world".

“We are counting on a strong response from America. That is what is needed.”

European leaders to visit US this week US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that individual European leaders would visit the United States on Monday and Tuesday to discuss how to resolve the Russian-Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters after returning from the US Open in New York City, Trump also said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.