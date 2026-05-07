Russia Urges Foreigners to Leave Kyiv Over Victory Day Threat

Russia told foreign governments and organisations to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from Kyiv, saying a retaliatory strike would be inevitable if Ukraine tried to attack Moscow during May 9 World War II Victory Day celebrations.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late Wednesday that Russia had sent a message to all accredited embassies urging them to take “very, very seriously” a May 4 statement from the Defense Ministry warning of strikes if Ukraine interrupts the Moscow commemorations that include a military parade on Red Square.

“The instinct for self-preservation should not fail them,” Zakharova said, adding that any strikes on Kyiv would include what Moscow called “decision-making centers.”

The latest statement was issued as Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over proposals for a ceasefire. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral truce for May 8-9 to cover the Victory Day celebrations, saying Russia expected Ukraine to abide by it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who hasn’t committed to observe the Russian truce, countered with an offer to start a ceasefire from midnight on May 6. He said Russian drone and missile attacks that followed the deadline showed that the Kremlin had rejected his offer.

Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post shortly after the latest Russian warning that Ukraine had already made a clear proposal for a ceasefire and diplomacy, and that Moscow knew how to contact Kyiv or its partners to coordinate details.

While Ukraine was ready to end the war with dignity, if “the one person in Moscow who cannot live without war” cared only about the parade “that’s a different story,” Zelenskiy said.

Russia had “fought to the point where even its main parade now depends on us. And this is a clear signal: Enough is enough,” he added.

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