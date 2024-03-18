‘Russia-NATO, one step away from a full-scale World War 3,’ Putin warns the West
Russian President Vladimir Putin warns of a possible conflict with NATO, emphasizing the risk of World War Three. He highlights the dangers of nuclear conflict but denies considering deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Monday, suggesting that a direct conflict between Russia and the US-led NATO military alliance would bring the world close to World War Three.
