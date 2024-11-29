Putin says Donald Trump is an ‘intelligent polititian’ who can end war but…

Putin indicated the use of Oreshnik missiles against Kyiv may be possible due to Ukrainian military actions. He praised Trump, calling him intelligent, but raised concerns over his safety 

Published29 Nov 2024, 07:45 AM IST
(File photo) Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
(File photo) Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

In a rare event, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump noting his as an ‘intelligent politician’ who is capable of resolving the ongoing war. However, Putin expressed concerns about Trump's safety, noting the multiple assassination attempts he has faced.

Putin praises Donald Trump

“As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already quite experienced person. I think he will find a solution,” Putin told reporters in Kazakhstan.

Pointing at Biden administration's recent support for Ukraine, Putin said that the U.S. might be increasing tensions with Russia. He speculated this could be a strategy to move to complicate his relationship with Russia.

Also Read | Biden to leave Trump with billions for Ukraine weapons

Putin speculated that the U.S. may be increasing tensions with Russia. He pointed to the Biden administration's recent support for Ukraine. This, he suggested, could be a tactic to give Trump a challenge to undo or strain his ties with Russia. He also suggested that Moscow remains open to dialogue. Meanwhile, Trump has vowed to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, though his plan is still unclear.

Putin also spoke about the attacks on Trump, including a July incident in Pennsylvania during a campaign rally in Butler, where Trump was injured by a bullet grazing his ear, resulting in heavy bleeding. Another incident occurred in September at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, where a man was arrested for allegedly positioning himself with a rifle on one of the golf courses.

Putin described the attacks as “uncivilized” and expressed shock over the harsh criticism Trump and his family faced during the election. He warned that, despite Trump’s intelligence, he was still at risk, urging him to remain cautious.

Citing the "absolutely uncivilised methods used to battle against Trump, up to and including an assassination attempt - and more than once,” he continued, “By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now.”

Putin threatens Kyiv

President Putin also issued a warning about the potential deployment of Oreshnik missiles against Kyiv. These intermediate-range missiles, which were recently deployed against the city of Dnipro, are virtually unstoppable by any air defense system.

Also Read | Who is Keith Kellogg? Donald Trump picks retired general as his Ukraine envoy

“We will use the means at our disposal,” he said. “We do not exclude the use of Oreshnik against the (Ukrainian) military, against military industrial facilities, or against decision-making centers, including in Kyiv, bearing in mind that the Kyiv authorities today continue to attempt to strike our vital facilities.”

