Putin says Donald Trump is an ‘intelligent polititian’ who can end war but…

In a rare event, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently praised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump noting his as an ‘intelligent politician’ who is capable of resolving the ongoing war. However, Putin expressed concerns about Trump's safety, noting the multiple assassination attempts he has faced.

Putin praises Donald Trump “As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already quite experienced person. I think he will find a solution,” Putin told reporters in Kazakhstan.

Pointing at Biden administration's recent support for Ukraine, Putin said that the U.S. might be increasing tensions with Russia. He speculated this could be a strategy to move to complicate his relationship with Russia.

Putin also spoke about the attacks on Trump, including a July incident in Pennsylvania during a campaign rally in Butler, where Trump was injured by a bullet grazing his ear, resulting in heavy bleeding. Another incident occurred in September at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, where a man was arrested for allegedly positioning himself with a rifle on one of the golf courses.

Putin described the attacks as “uncivilized” and expressed shock over the harsh criticism Trump and his family faced during the election. He warned that, despite Trump’s intelligence, he was still at risk, urging him to remain cautious.

Citing the "absolutely uncivilised methods used to battle against Trump, up to and including an assassination attempt - and more than once,” he continued, “By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now.”

Putin threatens Kyiv President Putin also issued a warning about the potential deployment of Oreshnik missiles against Kyiv. These intermediate-range missiles, which were recently deployed against the city of Dnipro, are virtually unstoppable by any air defense system.

