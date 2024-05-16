Russia's Vladimir Putin meets 'old friend' Xi Jinping of China. What happened next? Deals, concert and tea ceremony
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday. The two leaders agreed on the need for a “political solution” to the Ukraine conflict and planned to expand their joint military drills. Here's all you need to know about the Russia-China meeting.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday greeted his “old friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin on a red carpet outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The two world leaders discussed a host of issues ranging from Ukraine conflict to expansion of joint military drills, attended a concert together and spent the evening over a tea ceremony.