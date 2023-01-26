Russia vows to ‘burn’ German, US tanks in Ukraine2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:59 AM IST
Russia branded it an ‘extremely dangerous’ move for Germany and the US to send battle tanks to Ukraine.
Numerous modern battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine by Germany and the US. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the action as a potential turning point in the country's struggle to fend off Russia's invasion while the Kremlin branded it an "extremely dangerous" move.
