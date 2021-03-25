Russia wants to use a forest bigger than India to offset carbon

Russia’s managed forests are estimated to have absorbed nearly 620 million tons of CO₂ equivalent in 2018, according to the nation’s latest data, enough to offset around 38% of national emissions. But carbon offsetting schemes have faced criticism from scientists who warn that, to avoid catastrophic global warming, greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut in half globally by the end of this decade, and to zero by 2050. Fern, a campaign group based in Brussels and the U.K., likened offsetting to “moving deckchairs while the Titanic sinks."It took Russia four years to ratify the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement in which countries agreed to cut emissions to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or below 2 degrees.