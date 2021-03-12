Russia wants to vaccinate nearly 1 in 10 on the planet this year

Russia has so far inoculated 5 million people, or around 5 shots per 100 adults compared to 36 in the U.K., almost 29 in the U.S. and nearly 10 in the EU, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. It would take until 2022 to vaccinate 70% of the Russian population if the current rate continues. Officials say they hope to get close to that target by August of this year.