OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Russia can't stop Ukraine's key IT sector from booming

Russia can't stop Ukraine's key IT sector from booming

Employees work in the IT cluster Lviv at the Start-up Depot building in the western Ukraine's Lviv on May 12, 2022. - The ‘start-up depot building’ in Lviv has a false air of Silicon Valley with its young employees who, computers on their knees, work in deck chairs in the middle of the garden. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Employees work in the IT cluster Lviv at the Start-up Depot building in the western Ukraine's Lviv on May 12, 2022. - The ‘start-up depot building’ in Lviv has a false air of Silicon Valley with its young employees who, computers on their knees, work in deck chairs in the middle of the garden. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) (AFP)
 3 min read . Updated: 17 May 2022, 03:10 PM IST AFP

Ukraine's burgeoning tech sector has been forced to adapt after Russia's invasion and has become key to supporting the war effort.

Listen to this article

Ukraine's IT sector is booming despite the Russian invasion. Workers with stickers on their laptops recline on beach chairs outside a warehouse for start-ups in the west Ukraine city of Lviv giving off major Silicon Valley vibes.

But the atmosphere inside is different.

Through the glass doors of the complex, young Ukrainians zig-zag between stacks of bulletproof vests and cardboard boxes filled with helmets ready for the front.

They are part of Ukraine's burgeoning tech sector which was forced to adapt after Russia's invasion and has become key to supporting the war effort.

"Most tech companies had developed contingency plans" in case of war said Stepan Veselovskiy, the head of the "IT Cluster Lviv" community.

He told AFP that companies transferred servers to secure locations and established back-up systems outside the country before Russia invaded on February 24.

Regional operations manager of the Infopulse company Ivan Korzhov speaks during an AFP interview in the western Ukraine's Lviv on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP)
View Full Image
Regional operations manager of the Infopulse company Ivan Korzhov speaks during an AFP interview in the western Ukraine's Lviv on May 12, 2022. (Photo by Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) (AFP)

When Russian bombing started, IT companies shut offices in the capital Kyiv and eastern city of Kharkiv and engineers found refuge in western Ukraine or Poland next door.

Veselovskiy said there were already around 500 tech companies in Lviv before the war but now estimates that 80 percent of the sector is in the western city.

One is Infopulse, which provides various digital services to mainly European customers.

It brought 300 of its 2,300 employees to Lviv, where it has offices in one of the city's few buildings equipped with a bunker.

There are bunk beds and stable internet underground so employees can continue working in the event of an air raid.

There are also generators in case Russian forces target power stations and terminals for Elon Musk's Starlink internet service.

"Even in the most drastic conditions, business can continue," regional manager Ivan Korzhov said.

They can even thrive.

Ukraine Tech army

 

Since the start of the war, Infopulse has gained four new customers and in April -- the second month of the Russian invasion -- it created 25 new jobs in Ukraine.

It is not the only tech company in Ukraine to do so.

Veselovskiy says February -- when Russia attacked -- was a historically good month for Ukraine's tech sector and its estimated 200,000 employees.

"It slowed down a bit in March, but we are very optimistic for the future because the war doesn't stop us from growing," he said.

This is a stark contrast to other industries, battered by the invasion. Exports for traditional sectors such as steel and agriculture have collapsed.

But the tech sector, naturally, has not been affected by the destruction of bridges, roads or the blocking of ports.

It has, according to Veselovskiy, made more than $2 billion since the start of the war and has become the country's leading exporter.

"It's a good thing for Ukraine because we generate income in dollars every month when the country really needs it," Korzhov said.

"We pay our taxes and give a lot of money" to the government.

The IT Cluster Lviv has already allocated $2 million, mainly to buy equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.

That's how its offices ended up looking like an army depot.

The sector has also offered its brightest to help the military.

Softserve -- one of Ukraine's biggest tech companies -- has worked on the military's websites for free and IT Cluster Lviv modernised one of the military's command centres.

Infopulse also participates in a joint project by the Ukrainian army and the ministry of digital transformation.

"Specialists in tech and cybersecurity work with the government on the information front," its regional manager Korzhov said.

He then repeated a popular slogan in Ukraine: "We are not waiting for peace, but for victory."

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Amid the continued increase in inflation, it is almost certain that RBI will raise rates in forthcoming June and August policy. mint

At least 59% of rise in inflation due to Ukraine war: SBI

2 min read . 16 May 2022
Ukrainian soldiers Yashka and Olga embrace while the convoy makes a stop on its way to the eastern front, near Oleksandriya, Ukraine May 15, 2022. Picture taken May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

Watch | Ukraine troops' counter move claims to have reached border with Russia

2 min read . 16 May 2022
Local residents are seen on a boat at a flooded area after Ukrainian military forces opened a dam to flood an residential area in order to stop advance of Russian forces to arrive to the capital city of Kyiv (REUTERS)

In PICS: Ukraine opens dam to flood residential area to stop Russian forces

1 min read . 16 May 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout