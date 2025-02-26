Russia warns against Donald Trump’s Palestinian resettlement plan: ‘That will only set off a time bomb’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during an official visit to Qatar, emphasised the importance of establishing a Palestinian State as a key issue in resolving the ongoing conflict in the region. Lavrov's statement was made at a press conference in Doha, where he highlighted the potential consequences of undermining Security Council decisions and substituting the establishment of a Palestinian State with the resettlement of Palestinians throughout the region.

Lavrov pointed out that ignoring the demands for a two-state solution has led to repeated conflicts over the long decades. He warned that continuing to overlook these demands would set off a "time bomb" in the region.

Advertisement

"The creation of a Palestinian State is the key issue, and if there are attempts to undermine those Security Council decisions and substitute the establishment of a Palestinian State with the resettlement of Palestinians throughout the region, that will only set off a time bomb, as has happened so many times over the long decades of ignoring the demands for a two-state solution," Lavrov said.

Advertisement

Trump's plan has "angered the Arab world," as several Middle Eastern nations rejected the idea. Critics have likened it to ethnic cleansing, warning that it would permanently displace over 2 million Palestinians.

Arab leaders reject displacement plan Egypt has firmly opposed any plans to move Palestinians out of Gaza, emphasising that such actions would "liquidate" the Palestinian cause and pose threats to regional security. The Egyptian presidency released a statement on Tuesday rejecting any attempts to alter the region’s demographic balance.

Jordan and Egypt have also dismissed Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians against their will. In response, an emergency Arab League summit is scheduled for March 4 in Cairo, where Arab nations will discuss measures to counter the US proposal.

Trump’s AI-generated video raises eyebrows Adding to the controversy, Trump's official social media accounts posted an AI-generated video titled "Gaza 2025 What's Next?" The 33-second clip, which received over 10.5 million views on Instagram, depicted a war-ravaged Gaza rebuilt into a luxury beach resort, complete with palm trees, yachts, and a golden statue of Trump.

Advertisement

Gaza devastation and reconstruction challenges The ongoing war, which began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, has resulted in extensive destruction across Gaza. The attack killed 1,200 people and led to the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. Israel's subsequent military response has left at least 48,000 Palestinians dead, according to Palestinian health officials, and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

Advertisement