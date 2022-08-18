Russia warns of nuclear 'provocation' at Ukrainian plant2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 05:26 PM IST
Amidst shelling on Zaporizhzhia plant, Russia has warned of nuclear 'provocation' by Ukraine
Russia warned on Thursday of the risk of a man-made nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and accused Ukraine of planning a "provocation" there on Friday during a visit by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres.