Russia warns of possible attacks on satellites used to help Ukraine
- Threat to target commercial space technology comes as Moscow and NATO run nuclear drills
Russia said it could target commercial satellites if they are used to help Ukraine, the latest in a string of threats aimed at curtailing the military aid sent by the U.S. and other countries, while both NATO and the Kremlin conducted nuclear drills.
Konstantin Vorontsov, an official in Moscow’s foreign ministry, told Russian state news agency TASS that if Western satellites are used to aid Kyiv, then they “may be a legitimate target for a retaliation strike."
Though Mr. Vorontsov didn’t name any company, Elon Musk recently pledged that his company SpaceX would continue to fund access for the Ukrainian military to its Starlink satellite internet system. SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Wednesday, both the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Russia conducted annual drills of their nuclear forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin watched as a Yars land-based intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a spaceport in the country’s northern Arkhangelsk region, while a Russian nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea launched a Sineva ICBM at the Kura firing range on the far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the Kremlin. A Tupolev Tu-95MS long-range aircraft was also used in the missions, carrying out launches of air-based cruise missiles, the Kremlin said.
Mr. Putin has warned that the Kremlin would consider all the weapons in its arsenal to defend what it sees as its own territory, including occupied parts of Ukraine that he moved to annex last month. The U.S. has said it has seen no evidence that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon.
Meanwhile, Russia has continued to hammer the Ukrainian electric system. Over the past three weeks, strikes from cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones have damaged more than a third of the country’s power system, according to Ukrainian officials. The Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote on Telegram that in the two hours before midnight on Wednesday, 19 Iranian drones were shot down over the Odessa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions.
Russia has used about 400 drones to attack Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Overnight, Russian airstrikes hit the Kyiv region and the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to local officials. Ukrainian officials have become increasingly tight-lipped about where Russian attacks are striking and said little about the latest attacks, other than that there were no casualties.
“In many cities and regions of Ukraine, emergency blackouts happen, power consumption has to be limited," Mr. Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday. “No matter what the enemy does, our task is to break its plans and protect Ukraine…Conscious energy consumption is now needed by all Ukrainians."
The attacks on the power stations are upending the sense of relative normalcy that had prevailed in much of the central and west of the country. In an interview with Ukrainian television this week, Iryna Vereshchuk, a deputy prime minister, asked Ukrainian refugees who had left the country not to return until the spring, to minimize the demands on the power grid during the winter.
“We need to survive the winter," she said.
In the east of the country, the fighting continued around Bakhmut, which Moscow has been pushing to seize for weeks.
“The craziness of the Russian command is now most visible there," Mr. Zelensky said of Bakhmut. “Day after day for months, they drive people there to death, concentrate the maximum power of artillery strikes there."
In the Kherson region, in the country’s occupied south, the Russian-installed governor, Volodymyr Saldo, said that 70,000 civilians had been moved from the west bank of the Dnipro River, as Russian forces prepare to fight Ukrainian troops advancing toward the city.
He also said utilities would continue to work on the west side of the river, and no one would be forced to evacuate. He also played down the possibility, which he and other Russian officials had raised earlier this month, that the Kakhovka dam could be destroyed and flood the region.
“Saldo’s apparent retraction of his own warnings may suggest that he seeks to quell anxiety accompanying the mass movement of civilians and Russian military and occupation elements across the Dnipro in order to preserve his own ability to rule," the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, wrote.
