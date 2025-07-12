Russia warns US, South Korea & Japan against military buildups around North Korea

As the United States, South Korea and Japan expanded their joint military exercises in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear program, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday warned the three allies against forming a security partnership targeting N Korea.

Lavrov visited North Korea's Wonsan city on Friday for a meeting with his counterpart Choe Son Hui. The meeting involved talks on further solidifying Russia-North Korea military ties and other cooperations.

After a meeting with Choe on Saturday, Lavrov accused the US, South Korea and Japan of what he called their military buildups around North Korea.

“We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia,” the Russian foreign minister said, according to news agency Tass.

North Korea-Russia ties Relations between the two nations have flourished in recent years, with North Korea supplying troops and ammunition to support Russia's war against Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance. That has raised concerns among South Korea, the US and their allies that Moscow might transfer to Pyongyang sensitive technologies that can increase the danger of its nuclear and missile programs.

On Friday, the US, South Korea and Japan held a joint air drill involving US nuclear-capable bombers near the Korean Peninsula, as their top military officers met in Seoul and urged North Korea to cease all unlawful activities that threaten regional security.

However, North Korea has long argued that it's forced to develop nuclear weapons to defend itself from the US military threats.

North Korea's nuclear aspirations Russia understands North Korea's decision to seek nuclear weapons, Lavrov further said. “The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists. We respect North Korea's aspirations and understand the reasons why it is pursuing nuclear development.”

Reiterating North Korea “unconditionally” support Russia's fight against Ukraine, Choe described ties between North Korea and Russia as “the invincible alliance.”

