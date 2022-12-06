‘Russia weaponizing its energy sector’

NEW DELHI :India is set to gain from the cap on the price of Russian crude oil, a US-led move that came into effect from Monday, the European Union ambassador to India said. Ugo Astuto in an interview added that the EU respects India’s position on Russian oil imports and the constraints it faces as the world’s third largest oil buyer. But Europe is facing blatant aggression from Russia, and clear violation of the UN Charter with evidence of war crime. Edited excerpts:

