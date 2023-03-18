Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days — not 1203 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:17 AM IST
Russia has consented to sign a deal that allows Ukraine to export global food supplies while halfing the number of days in the agreement from 120 to 60
On the eve of the expiration of a deal enabling Ukraine to export grain, the United Nations’ humanitarian chief on Friday called its extension crucial to ensuring global food supplies and keeping prices from spiraling as they did after Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor.
