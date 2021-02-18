Russia will register its third Covid vaccine CoviVac on 20 Feb: Report

Russia plans to register CoviVac, its third vaccine against the novel coronavirus pandemic, on 20 February, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a government website about Covid-19.

Earlier this month, the Russian government had said that a third vaccine named CoviVac is expected to be approved this month.

And there may even be a fourth, with the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and the developers of Sputnik V having said they are working to combine their respective vaccines, it added.

India could also approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 within the next few weeks, the RIA news agency cited India's ambassador to Moscow as saying on Monday, according to Reuters.

Small human trials of the Russian vaccine have been ongoing in India, conducted by India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

At least 26 countries have approved the inoculation for use, including European Union member state Hungary, while key markets such as Brazil and India are close to authorizing it.

This means that Sputnik is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

Meanwhile, Russia reported 13,447 new coronavirus cases today, including 1,950 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,125,598 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 480 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 81,926.

