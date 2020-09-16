Russia will send Belarus first $1 billion of loan by year-end

MOSCOW : Russia will send Belarus the first $1 billion tranche of a $1.5 billion loan by the end of the year and provide the remainder of the loan in 2021, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov told reporters the loan, agreed by President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko during talks this week, would help Belarus and its state companies honour their debt obligations and support financial stability in the ex-Soviet country.

Siluanov added that the two countries had yet to agree on the final terms of the loan, to be denominated both in Russian roubles and U.S. dollars.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

