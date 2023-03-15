Russia will work to retrieve wreckage of US drone: Official1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 08:59 PM IST
- I don't know whether we'll be able to retrieve it or not but it has to be done. And we will certainly work on it: Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev
Moscow will work to retrieve the wreckage of an American drone that crashed over the Black Sea after Washington said it collided with a Russian fighter jet, a top official said Wednesday.
