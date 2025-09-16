Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ drills escalate tensions: Russia tests Kalibr Submarine missile, hypersonic Zircon strikes

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday (September 15) that Tu-22M3 supersonic missile-carrying bombers patrolled over neutral waters in the Barents Sea as part of the ongoing Russia-Belarus joint 'Zapad-2025' military drills. The flights lasted four hours, showcasing Moscow and Minsk’s coordination in large-scale exercises designed to improve combat readiness.

The drills, which began on September 12, are officially described as defensive exercises, aimed at preparing for a potential attack on Russia or Belarus. Both countries have repeatedly stated they have no intentions to attack NATO members.

Missile and Naval tests During the drills, Russia conducted multiple high-profile weapons tests:

A Kalibr missile was launched from the nuclear submarine Arkhangelsk at a designated target in the Barents Sea from an underwater position, according to Interfax.

On Sunday, Russia fired a Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic cruise missile from the Northern Fleet’s Admiral Golovko frigate, hitting the target in a direct strike.

Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic fighter-bombers carried out air strikes, and long-range anti-submarine aircraft were also involved.

The Zircon missile, capable of flying nine times the speed of sound with a range of over 1,000 km, is designed to strike both sea and land targets.

International observers At least two US military officers were in Belarus to observe the exercises, alongside Russian officials including Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov. Other international participants include representatives from NATO members Turkey and Hungary, as well as China, Ethiopia, and Indonesia.

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenikov welcomed the US officers personally, stating, “We will show whatever is of interest for you. Whatever you want. You can go there and see, talk to people.”

Border tensions The drills have heightened regional security concerns. Poland temporarily closed its border with Belarus as a precaution following Russian drone incursions into Polish territory on September 9-10. The closure has disrupted one of China’s main overland trade routes into Europe.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski briefed Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi on the border closure, emphasizing that the move is driven by security concerns rather than trade disputes. “Manoeuvres with a very aggressive scenario are currently taking place in Belarus,” said Polish foreign ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, highlighting the ongoing exposure to a “hybrid war” along Poland’s eastern borders.

Strategic and geopolitical context The drills underscore Belarus’ close alliance with Russia. President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory to enter Ukraine in February 2022. It has since hosted Russian tactical nuclear weapons, as per a report in Reuters

Meanwhile, China has maintained strong ties with Moscow despite international criticism. Beijing continues to call for peace talks and respect for territorial integrity but has never condemned Russia’s actions, even strengthening trade and military cooperation.