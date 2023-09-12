Russia-China relations reached unprecedented historical level will continue to strengthen, says President Putin1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Russian President Putin says relations with China have reached unprecedented historical level.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asserted that the relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented historical level. The comment as Russian President met with China's Deputy Premier Zhang Guoqing on Tuesday, Russia's RIA state news agency reported.