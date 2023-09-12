comScore
Russia-China relations reached unprecedented historical level will continue to strengthen, says President Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asserted that the relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented historical level. The comment as Russian President met with China's Deputy Premier Zhang Guoqing on Tuesday, Russia's RIA state news agency reported.

"Relations between Russia and China have reached an absolutely unprecedented historical level in recent years," RIA cited Putin as saying.

“We will together continue this work further."

As per news reports, Putin and  Zhang Guoqing will discuss during their meeting bilateral contacts at the "highest-level" by the end of the year, Russian agencies cited Kremlin's spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

Putin is to meet the Chinese vice premier in Vladivostok where Russia is holding a major economic forum this week.

"[This is] another opportunity to quickly compare notes, including in the context of bilateral contacts at the highest level planned before the end of this year," Russian agencies cited spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said in July that Putin planned to visit China in October at the time of its third "Belt and Road" forum, responding to an invitation issued by Xi during a high-profile state visit to Russia in March.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM IST
