Russia-China ties ‘unprecedented’, Putin tells Xi Jinping ahead of military parade in Beijing: ‘We were always together’

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday that the relationship between the two countries was at an "unprecedented level" during discussions in Beijing ahead of a large military parade.

Advertisement

"Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russian-Chinese ties, which are currently at an unprecedented level," an AFP report quoted Putin's remarks to Xi.

In recognition of the cooperation between the two countries during the war, Putin stated, "We were always together then, and we remain together now."

This week, Xi has held numerous diplomatic meetings, including participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.

The military parade on Wednesday marks 80 years since the end of World War II and will be attended by around two dozen world leaders.

Geo-political tensions During the summit on Monday, the Chinese and Russian leaders criticised the West. Xi condemned what he called "bullying behaviour" from certain countries, indirectly referencing the United States. Meanwhile, Putin defended Russia's Ukraine offensive and accused the West of provoking the conflict.

Advertisement

"China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international changes," Xi was quoted saying.

He mentioned that Beijing wants to work with Moscow with the aim to "promote the construction of a more just and reasonable global governance system".

China on the Russia-Ukraine war China has never condemned Russia over the Ukraine war nor called for its withdrawal, and many of Kyiv allies believe Beijing has supported Moscow.

It claims it is a neutral party, consistently calling for an end to the war while also accusing Western nations of prolonging the conflict by supplying arms to Ukraine.

Xi and Putin stay in regular contact and spoke on a phone call last month. During the call, the Chinese leader expressed his satisfaction with Moscow and Washington making progress in their relations.

Advertisement

In May, Xi visited Moscow for Russia's May 9 celebrations commemorating the defeat of the Nazis in the Second World War.

During his visit in May, Xi said China and Russia "have continued to deepen political mutual trust and strategic cooperation... and injected valuable stability and positive energy into an international situation full of interwoven turmoil. "