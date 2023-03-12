Russia-Iran ties deepen; Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets' deal sealed2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 08:12 AM IST
- Iran has forged strong ties with Moscow in various sectors including the military in the past year
- America has expressed alarm over the growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia
With deepening defence ties, Iran has finalised a deal to buy Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia. Iran has forged strong ties with Moscow in various sectors including the military in the past year. The air force of sanctions-hit Iran has an ageing fleet of aircraft and has struggled to acquire spare parts to keep its warplanes in the air.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×