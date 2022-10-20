Russian aircraft fired missile near British plane over Black Sea: UK Minister

A Russian aircraft released a missile near a British aircraft patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea on 29 September, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.
Wallace informed parliament that Britain had suspended patrols following the incident and expressed their concerns to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
“In light of this potentially dangerous engagement, I have communicated my concerns to Russian counterpart," Wallace said.
However, Russia said that it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols.
Russia has acknowledged that the incident took place in international airspace
Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will make an announcement later today about taking action using Britain's autonomous sanctions regime concerning Iranian drones.
Russia has launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine on hitting energy infrastructure and killing five people in the capital of Kyiv. Ukraine says they are Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones.
Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and the Kremlin on Tuesday denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. Washington says Iran's denial is a lie.
Britain has condemned what it said was Iran’s decision to supply drones and training to Russia.
"Iran supplying drones is inconsistent with UN Security Council resolution 2231 and is further evidence of the role Iran plays in undermining global security," a foreign office spokesperson said.
There were no further details on how the announcement would be made, or what measures would be taken.
