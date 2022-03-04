According to reports, 47 people were killed in the airstrike in Ukraine carried out on Thursday, out of which 38 were men and nine women

A car plying on the streets of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv narrowly escaped a Russian bombardment and managed to capture the moment two schools and a block of houses were reduced to rubble due to it.

The video, now also verified by The New York Times, shows smoke and debris emanating and civilians running away as a number of missiles explode.

According to reports, 47 people were killed in the attack carried out on Thursday, out of which 38 were men and nine women.

The town of Chernihiv lies 120 kilometres (75 miles) northeast of Kyiv, which the Russian forces have been trying to invade from the north.

Ukraine's emergencies service have also released images showing plumes of smoke coming out of heavily damaged apartments, with debris scattered across a yard and rescuers carrying bodies on stretchers.

"Russian aircraft also attacked two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area (of Chernihiv) and private homes. Rescuers are working in the area," the governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram.

Since it invaded Ukraine a week ago, Russia has said that it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence to the contrary.

Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack.

The eastern-European nation's Black Sea port city of Mykolayiv issued an air raid warning on Friday after the authorities reported fighting around the city as Russian forces sought to advance.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian authorities said the Russian advance on the ship-building hub had been halted after Regional Governor Vitaliy Kim reported Russian troops entering the city.

The strikes came even as Ukraine and Russian officials gathered for talks on a ceasefire on the Belarus-Poland border Thursday.

Putin had vowed to carry on with his advance in Ukraine in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Russian leader has shown no signs of backing down even as a barrage of Western sanctions is set to destroy Moscow's economy.

