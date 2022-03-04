This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to reports, 47 people were killed in the airstrike in Ukraine carried out on Thursday, out of which 38 were men and nine women
A car plying on the streets of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv narrowly escaped a Russian bombardment and managed to capture the moment two schools and a block of houses were reduced to rubble due to it.
The video, now also verified by The New York Times, shows smoke and debris emanating and civilians running away as a number of missiles explode.
The town of Chernihiv lies 120 kilometres (75 miles) northeast of Kyiv, which the Russian forces have been trying to invade from the north.
Ukraine's emergencies service have also released images showing plumes of smoke coming out of heavily damaged apartments, with debris scattered across a yard and rescuers carrying bodies on stretchers.
"Russian aircraft also attacked two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area (of Chernihiv) and private homes. Rescuers are working in the area," the governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram.
Since it invaded Ukraine a week ago, Russia has said that it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence to the contrary.