Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Kill at Least Three

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia launched a large missile and drone barrage overnight, killing at least three people, injuring several others and leaving thousands without power.

Kremlin forces fired more than 300 drones and 30 missiles of various types across at least 10 regions, Zelenskiy said Saturday in a post on X.

One person was killed and six injured when a multi-story apartment building was hit in the Black Sea city of Odesa. Images on social media showed the building in flames. Thousands were left without electricity after infrastructure was damaged overnight in the northeastern Sumy region, near Ukraine’s border with Russia.

Extensive missile damage was sustained in the Dnipropetrovsk region of central Ukraine, including in Pavlohrad, a city with a pre-war population of about 100,000. Two people were killed, regional Governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram.

Russia launched a massive assault on Ukraine’s central regions earlier this week, including Zelenskiy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, after US President Donald Trump pledged new weapons supplies for Kyiv on the condition that the armaments be paid for by NATO allies, mainly from Europe.

“I thank all the leaders who understand how crucial it is to promptly implement our agreements,” Zelenskiy said in his post.

“Joint weapons production, investment in drone manufacturing in Ukraine — especially interceptor drones — the provision of air defense systems and missiles for them, and the ability to manufacture them here in Ukraine — all of this saves lives and is needed by Ukraine right now,” Ukraine’s president said.

Separately, Russia’s defense ministry said it had shot down about 83 Ukrainian drones overnight and early Saturday morning. No immediate reports of damage were available. Another 27 drones were shot down later on Saturday, the ministry said.

