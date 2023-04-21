Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over US sanctions4 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Amid fears of US sanctions, Russian deliveries of military supplies to India have come to a halt as the two nations continue to find an alternative payment mechanism
Russian deliveries of military supplies to India have ground to a halt as the countries struggle to find a payment mechanism that doesn’t violate US sanctions, according to Indian officials with knowledge of the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×