Russian army maps show territorial losses in Ukraine's Kherson region
2 min read.09:46 PM ISTAgencies
Russia's forces occupying Ukraine's southern Black Sea region of Kherson have suffered major territorial losses to Kyiv's troops over recent days, maps published by Moscow's defence ministry showed on Tuesday.
Ukraine has been attacking Russian positions in Kherson in recent weeks, targeting Russian transportation and logistics facilities in the area.
The maps included in Tuesday's daily military briefing showed that Russian forces are no longer in control of the village of Dudchany on the west bank of the river Dnieper, where Ukraine's forces have been pushing to reclaim territory captured at the start of Moscow's offensive.
The daily briefing though made no mention of any pullbacks, but on maps used to show the location of purported Russian strikes, the shaded area designating Russian military control was much smaller than the day before.
In northeast Ukraine, where Russia suffered a rout last month, its forces along a frontline running some 70 km southward from Kupiansk along the River Oskil appeared to have retreated some 20 km to the east, as far as the border of Luhansk province.
This would mean they had vacated the last remnants of Ukraine's Kharkiv province - where Russia for several months maintained an occupation administration - but for a small patch between the town of Dvorichna and the Russian border.
In southern Ukraine's Kherson province, Russia's line of control on the right bank of the Dnipro river had shifted 25 km southward on the map, to a line running westward from the riverside town of Dudchany.
Both areas are battlefields where Ukraine has been reporting advances, albeit without giving full details.
It would not be the first time that Moscow had acknowledged a withdrawal so obliquely. On Sept. 11, a map presented by the defence ministry showed that Russian forces had abandoned most of the parts of Kharkiv that they had controlled, as far east as the Oskil, after a lightning Ukrainian offensive.
