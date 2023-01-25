Russian athletes should not compete in 2024 Paris Olympics: Ukraine's Zelensky1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:10 AM IST
- Zelensky said the Russian athletes should have ‘no place’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Russian athletes should have "no place" at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday as his country marked 11 months of war.
