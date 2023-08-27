comScore
Russian authorities confirm Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in plane crash
The Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed that Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash. The suspense over the death of the mercenary group founder remained as Russia’s Investigative Committee sent the bodies for testing. As per the reports, the plane crash wiped out most of the top leadership of the Wagner group.

Svetlana Petrenko, the head of the investigation committee stated the forensic testing identified all 10 bodies and said that the findings “conform to the manifest" of the plane. The investigative committee didn't share any details about the possible reasons for the plane crash.

The plane crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin comes exactly two months after he led a short-lived mutiny against Moscow. The Western leaders spoke about Russia's hand in the plane crash, but the accusations were rejected by the Russian authorities who called it an “absolute lie."

"There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane's passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts. There are not many facts yet. They need to be established in the course of investigative actions," he said.

Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the fighters of the Wagner group to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state. The move seems to be a step in the direction of bringing the mercenary group Wagner under its tight control after the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin is not the first Vladimir Putin's critic to meet an early death, the Russian President is known for silencing his critics with all the methods at hand. Whether it is poisoning Alexei Navalny with a nerve gas or shooting former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov.

 

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 05:18 PM IST
