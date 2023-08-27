Russian authorities confirm Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in plane crash1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 05:18 PM IST
The plane crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin comes exactly two months after he led a short-lived mutiny against Moscow
The Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed that Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash. The suspense over the death of the mercenary group founder remained as Russia’s Investigative Committee sent the bodies for testing. As per the reports, the plane crash wiped out most of the top leadership of the Wagner group.