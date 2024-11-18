Renowned Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov has died at the age of 39 after falling from the fifth floor of a building on Saturday. Shklyarov was taking painkillers for a back injury and was supposed to undergo spinal surgery on Monday, spokesperson Anna Kasatkina told Russian media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A federal investigation has been started to look into the cause of death; however, the preliminary cause is said to be an accident, The Guardian reported, citing Russian media.

Shklyaroov was born in St Petersburg in 1985. He joined the Mariinsky Theatre in 2003, where he became the principal dancer in 2011, the highest position in the company.

Mariinsky Theatre extended condolences on Shyklarov's death and called it “a huge loss".

"Our condolences to the artist's family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent … he forever inscribed his name in the history of world ballet," The Guardian reported, citing the company.

Shklyarov has been featured in many popular productions such as Romeo and Juliet, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice in Wonderland and Don Quixote in his 20-year-long career. He has performed worldwide in places such as the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and the Royal Opera House in London.

He married Maria Shirinkina, a fellow dancer at the Mariinsky Theatre. He has two children with her.

Shklyarov had been very vocal against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an Instagram post in 2022, which was later deleted, according to the report. He stated his opposition to “all kinds of military actions".

“It is impossible to watch everything that is happening today without tears," Shklyarov had said in the post.

Russian dancers extended their condolences on Shklyarov's death. Irina Baranovskaya called his death “a stupid, unbearable accident" on Telegram, the report said.

Baranovskaya said Shklyarov had gone out to the balcony to get some air and smoke when he lost balance. The balcony was very narrow, she said.

"This tragedy brings only tears and sadnesss … This is the tragedy for our theatre, our common grief, feeling of emptiness," Diana Vishneva, a Mariinsky dancer, wrote.

“You were the favourite partner … My beautiful Romeo, my brave Prince in Cinderella," she added.

“An extraordinary artist whose grace and passion inspired audiences worldwide," American Ballet Theater wrote. Shklyarov was a guest performer for the theatre.