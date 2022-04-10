Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Russian bank VTB loses control over European subsidiary

Russian bank VTB loses control over European subsidiary

BaFin added that VTB's operations remained ‘unchanged’ and that clients could still freely access their deposits
1 min read . 10 Apr 2022 AFP

The Russian group ‘no longer has control’ over its Germany-based subsidiary VTB Bank SE after a ban on exercising its right to vote, financial markets authority BaFin said in a statement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Germany's banking regulator on Sunday said it had stripped Russia's VTB of control over its European subsidiary as sanctions hit the second-biggest Russian bank over the war in Ukraine.

Germany's banking regulator on Sunday said it had stripped Russia's VTB of control over its European subsidiary as sanctions hit the second-biggest Russian bank over the war in Ukraine.

The Russian group "no longer has control" over its Germany-based subsidiary VTB Bank SE after a ban on exercising its right to vote, financial markets authority BaFin said in a statement.

The Russian group "no longer has control" over its Germany-based subsidiary VTB Bank SE after a ban on exercising its right to vote, financial markets authority BaFin said in a statement.

The regulator said VTB can no longer access the financial assets of its subsidiary, which is now "completely isolated" from the Russian group.

The regulator said VTB can no longer access the financial assets of its subsidiary, which is now "completely isolated" from the Russian group.

The European entity's activities can continue, but its board cannot follow directives from VTB, which was placed on an EU sanctions list on Friday.

The European entity's activities can continue, but its board cannot follow directives from VTB, which was placed on an EU sanctions list on Friday.

A ban on transferring funds to "VTB group entities" has been in force for "several weeks", BaFin added.

A ban on transferring funds to "VTB group entities" has been in force for "several weeks", BaFin added.

VTB had already been hit by US sanctions and excluded from the international SWIFT banking system.

VTB had already been hit by US sanctions and excluded from the international SWIFT banking system.

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, has faced sanctions since February. Its Austria-based European subsidiary faces the possibility of liquidation amid serious cash flow problems.

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, has faced sanctions since February. Its Austria-based European subsidiary faces the possibility of liquidation amid serious cash flow problems.

BaFin added that VTB's operations remained "unchanged" and that clients could still freely access their deposits.

BaFin added that VTB's operations remained "unchanged" and that clients could still freely access their deposits.

According to German business daily Handelsblatt, four of VTB Europe's five board members have recently resigned and the company has taken on no new customers since early March.

According to German business daily Handelsblatt, four of VTB Europe's five board members have recently resigned and the company has taken on no new customers since early March.

 

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!