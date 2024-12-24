A Russian cargo ship has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea, the country's foreign ministry said as reproted by Reuters. According to several media reports, the sinking of the ship has been attributed to an explosion in its engine room.

The ministry said that the cargo ship called 'Ursa Major' sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria. Several reports have also stated that of the 16 crew members, 14 of them have been rescued and two are missing.

Videos were shared on X by several platform, however, Livemint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

LSEG ship tracking data shows the vessel departed from the Russian port of Saint Petersburg on December 11 and was last seen sending a signal at 2204 GMT on Monday between Algeria and Spain. On leaving Saint Petersburg it had indicated that its next port of call was the Russian port of Vladivostok, not the Syrian port of Tartous which it has called at previously.

The operator and owner is a company called SK-Yug, part of Oboronlogistics, according to LSEG data. Oboronlogistics and SK-Yug declined to comment on the ship's sinking.

Oboronlogistics said in a statement on December 20 that the ship was carrying specialised port cranes due to be installed at the port of Vladivostok as well as parts for new ice-breakers.

