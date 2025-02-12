A Russian citizen was freed on Wednesday as part of a prisoner exchange with the United States. Moscow released American history teacher Marc Fogel — who was deemed wrongfully detained by Russia — earlier this week. He was returned to the US on Tuesday in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the unidentified individual would return to Russia “in the coming days”. The name of the citizen would be revealed once they were back in Russia. This is a deviation from past prisoner exchanges wherein Russians and Americans were released simultaneously and their identities were revealed right away.

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump claimed that another American would be released on Wednesday without divulging details. He declined to name the person or say from what country — only insisting that it was someone “very special.”