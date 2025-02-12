Russian citizen freed in exchange for release of American Marc Fogel, White House hails possible thaw in ties

A Russian citizen was freed on Wednesday as part of a prisoner exchange with the United States. Moscow released American history teacher Marc Fogel — who was deemed wrongfully detained by Russia — earlier this week. He was returned to the US on Tuesday in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the unidentified individual would return to Russia “in the coming days”. The name of the citizen would be revealed once they were back in Russia. This is a deviation from past prisoner exchanges wherein Russians and Americans were released simultaneously and their identities were revealed right away.

Advertisement

Meanwhile US President Donald Trump claimed that another American would be released on Wednesday without divulging details. He declined to name the person or say from what country — only insisting that it was someone “very special.”

Who is Marc Fogel? Marc Fogel was a schoolteacher and former employee of the Embassy in Moscow. He had been serving a 14-year sentence for drug smuggling after being caught in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The State Department had designated him as being "wrongfully detained" by Russia late last year — committing Washington to try to negotiate his release. At least 10 other Americans remain behind bars in Russia.