Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after Meta found 'extremist': Report

1 min read.07:47 PM ISTReuters
Russia has already banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was blocked after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Putin, Russian troops
A Russian court on Monday banned Facebook and Instagram in the country after finding Meta Platforms Inc "extremist", TASS news agency reported.
Russia has already banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was blocked after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and troops Moscow sent into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
