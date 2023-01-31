Home / News / World /  Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $57,000 over Ukraine content
A Russian court on Tuesday fined news Twitch 4 million roubles ($57,000) for failing to remove what it said were "fakes" about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' distribution of content that falls foul of its restrictions, with Russian courts regularly imposing penalties.

