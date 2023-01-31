Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $57,000 over Ukraine content1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:30 PM IST
A Russian court has fined Amazon's streaming service Twitch $57,000 over its Ukraine content
A Russian court on Tuesday fined news Twitch 4 million roubles ($57,000) for failing to remove what it said were "fakes" about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.
