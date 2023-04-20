Home / News / World /  Russian court fines Wikipedia owner for failing to delete article on Ukraine war
Back

Russian court fines Wikipedia owner for failing to delete article on Ukraine war

1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:46 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Big-ticket profiles are kept locked to prevent tampering—Narendra Modi’s page on the English Wikipedia, for example. Photo: iStockphotoPremium
Big-ticket profiles are kept locked to prevent tampering—Narendra Modi’s page on the English Wikipedia, for example. Photo: iStockphoto

Wikipedia's owner has been fined 1.5 million roubles by a Russian court for failing to delete an article on the conflict in Ukraine. Russia has hit the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months.

A Moscow court slapped a fresh fine against Wikipedia on Thursday over a Russian-language article about the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The 1.5 million ruble fine is the latest in a string of punitive measures taken against the online encyclopedia. The nonprofit had previously refused to remove the page titled 'Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region'. 

Earlier this week Russian officials said that they were “not yet" planning to block the service..

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout