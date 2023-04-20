Russian court fines Wikipedia owner for failing to delete article on Ukraine war

Russian court fines Wikipedia owner for failing to delete article on Ukraine war1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Wikipedia's owner has been fined 1.5 million roubles by a Russian court for failing to delete an article on the conflict in Ukraine. Russia has hit the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months.
A Moscow court slapped a fresh fine against Wikipedia on Thursday over a Russian-language article about the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The 1.5 million ruble fine is the latest in a string of punitive measures taken against the online encyclopedia. The nonprofit had previously refused to remove the page titled 'Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region'.
