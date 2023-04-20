Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / World /  Russian court fines Wikipedia owner for failing to delete article on Ukraine war

Russian court fines Wikipedia owner for failing to delete article on Ukraine war

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Big-ticket profiles are kept locked to prevent tampering—Narendra Modi’s page on the English Wikipedia, for example. Photo: iStockphoto

Wikipedia's owner has been fined 1.5 million roubles by a Russian court for failing to delete an article on the conflict in Ukraine. Russia has hit the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months.

A Moscow court slapped a fresh fine against Wikipedia on Thursday over a Russian-language article about the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The 1.5 million ruble fine is the latest in a string of punitive measures taken against the online encyclopedia. The nonprofit had previously refused to remove the page titled 'Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region'. 

A Moscow court slapped a fresh fine against Wikipedia on Thursday over a Russian-language article about the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The 1.5 million ruble fine is the latest in a string of punitive measures taken against the online encyclopedia. The nonprofit had previously refused to remove the page titled 'Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region'. 

Earlier this week Russian officials said that they were “not yet" planning to block the service..

Earlier this week Russian officials said that they were “not yet" planning to block the service..

More to come…

More to come…

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP