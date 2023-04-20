Russian court fines Wikipedia owner for failing to delete article on Ukraine war

A Moscow court slapped a fresh fine against Wikipedia on Thursday over a Russian-language article about the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The 1.5 million ruble fine is the latest in a string of punitive measures taken against the online encyclopedia. The nonprofit had previously refused to remove the page titled 'Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia region'.
Earlier this week Russian officials said that they were “not yet" planning to block the service..
