Russian court imposes ₹19.93 lakh fine on Wikipedia for not deleting 'banned' content on its military1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 02:34 PM IST
- Russia on Thursday imposed a fine a 2 million rubles ( ₹19.93 lakh) on Wikipedia owner for not complying with the order to delete ‘banned content’
A court in Russia on Thursday imposed a fine of 2 million rubles ( ₹19.93 lakh) on a Wikipedia owner for not complying with the order to delete ‘banned content’ related to the Russian military. The fresh fines are another addition to the number of penalties Russian courts are imposing against Wikipedia.
