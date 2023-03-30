Russian Court Orders Wall Street Journal Reporter to Be Held in Custody
Evan Gershkovich is part of WSJ’s Moscow bureau; the Journal vehemently denies espionage allegations against him, seeks his immediate release
Evan Gershkovich is part of WSJ’s Moscow bureau; the Journal vehemently denies espionage allegations against him, seeks his immediate release
Russia’s main security agency said Thursday it had detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for what it described as espionage.
Russia’s main security agency said Thursday it had detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for what it described as espionage.
Mr. Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen and member of the Journal’s Moscow bureau, was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg, around 800 miles east of Moscow, on Wednesday while on a reporting trip.
Mr. Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen and member of the Journal’s Moscow bureau, was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg, around 800 miles east of Moscow, on Wednesday while on a reporting trip.
The Federal Security Bureau said Mr. Gershkovich, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex."
Mr. Gershkovich is accredited to work as a journalist in Russia by the country’s Foreign Ministry.
“The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich," the Journal said. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family."
Authorities took Mr. Gershkovich to Moscow, where he appeared in court with a state-appointed defense attorney and was ordered held in custody until May 29, said the press service of the court, according to state news agency TASS.
In Russia, espionage trials are often conducted in secret and it is rare for a court to acquit a defendant. Trials can take months to unfold.
Mr. Gershkovich’s detention and charge on the allegation of espionage mean the case is likely to become a high-level diplomatic issue.
In December, the U.S. released convicted Russian arms-trafficker Viktor Bout in an exchange for U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, whom Russian authorities had detained in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
She was found to be carrying hashish oil in her luggage and was later convicted of drug smuggling and possession. Ms. Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges. She was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.
The White House and the Kremlin remain entangled over Russia’s detention since 2018 of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan on espionage charges.
Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, asked about the chance of an exchange for Mr. Gershkovich, said it was premature to discuss the issue.
“I would not even raise the question right now" because past exchanges involved people already serving sentences, Mr. Ryabkov was quoted by state newswire RIA Novosti as saying Thursday. “We’ll see how this story develops further."
Mr. Gershkovich dropped out of contact with his editors while working in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday afternoon.
A post later appeared on Telegram describing a man with his face hidden being bundled from a restaurant in the city and put into a waiting van. It couldn’t be determined whether the person was Mr. Gershkovich.
A lawyer hired by the Journal attempted to find Mr. Gershkovich at the FSB building in Yekaterinburg, but was told authorities had no information about him.
Mr. Gershkovich later appeared in Moscow, where he was represented by a court-appointed lawyer.
According to TASS, which cited unnamed sources, Mr. Gershkovich pleaded not guilty at the closed hearing. His case, according to TASS, is considered top secret.
Mr. Gershkovich, 31 years old, joined the Journal in January 2022. He has worked as a reporter in Russia since 2017, first for the Moscow Times and then for Agence France-Presse. Earlier, he was a news assistant in New York for the New York Times. A graduate of Bowdoin College, he most recently wrote about the impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s economy.
Reporting in Russia has become much more difficult since President Vladimir Putin in February last year launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine and then cracked down on domestic dissent.
Russia last March passed a censorship law that makes it illegal to publish what authorities deem false information about military operations in Ukraine. In response, many domestic news outlets ceased operations or left the country and foreign media significantly restricted reporting inside Russia and withdrew many staff.
Mr. Putin in October tightened restrictions across Russian society with a presidential decree granting local governments in the country’s regions new authority to address security concerns. The measures were aimed at maintaining public order, boosting industrial production in support of the military campaign and protecting critical infrastructure, Mr. Putin said at the time.
Media-freedom advocacy groups criticized Mr. Gershkovich’s detention, which is the first of a foreign journalist since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, according to Reporters Without Borders. The France-based group is “alarmed by what looks like retaliation against journalists," said RSF spokeswoman Pauline Ades-Mevel. “Journalists must not be targeted, even if unfortunately they have been regularly since the invasion."
The Committee to Protect Journalists also condemned the arrest. “CPJ is deeply concerned by the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. This is the latest in a long line of attempts by Russia to use national security laws to silence reporting. We urge his immediate release," said CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg.
Since joining the Journal, Mr. Gershkovich has covered a variety of Russia-related topics, including the recent visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow, close associates of Mr. Putin and tensions between Kremlin officials and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russian paramilitary group Wagner.
After initially withdrawing their correspondents from the country early in the war, some news organizations have restored their Russia-based reporters, and the Russian Foreign Ministry has continued to extend accreditation to some foreign journalists.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that “those who carry out normal journalistic activities, of course, if they have valid accreditation, they will continue to work."