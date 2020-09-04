New Delhi: Russia’s recently approved covid-19 vaccine named Sputnik V appears to be safe without any serious adverse events and eliciting antibody response in small human clinical trials’ preliminary results, published in the Lancet Journal on Friday.

Results from two early‐phase non‐randomised vaccine trials for Sputnik V in a total of 76 people found that two formulations of a two‐part vaccine have a good safety profile with no serious adverse events detected over 42 days, and induce antibody responses in all participants within 21 days.

The trial results also suggest the vaccines also produce a T cell response within 28 days that provides long term immunity in the body. The trials were small phase 1/2 lasting 42 days – one studying a frozen formulation of the vaccine, and another involving a lyophilised (freeze‐dried) formulation of the vaccine.

The frozen formulation is envisaged for large‐scale use using existing global supply chains for vaccines, while the freeze‐dried formulation was developed for hard‐to‐reach regions as it is more stable and can be stored at 2‐8 degrees centigrade.

The two‐part vaccine includes two adenovirus vectors – recombinant human adenovirus type 26 (rAd26‐S) and recombinant human adenovirus type 5 (rAd5‐S) – which have been modified to express the SARS‐CoV‐2 spike protein.

The adenoviruses are also weakened so that they cannot replicate in human cells and cannot cause disease (adenovirus usually causes the common cold). These types of recombinant adenovirus vectors have been used for a long time, with safety confirmed in many clinical studies.

Currently, several candidate covid‐19 vaccines using these vectors and targeting the SARS‐CoV‐2 spike protein have been tested in clinical trials. These vaccines aim to stimulate both arms of the immune system – antibody and T cell responses – so they attack the virus when it is circulating in the body, and attack cells infected by SARS‐CoV‐2.

“When adenovirus vaccines enter people’s cells, they deliver the SARS‐CoV‐2 spike protein genetic code, which causes cells to produce the spike protein. This helps teach the immune system to recognise and attack the SARS‐CoV‐2 virus,", Dr Denis Logunov, N F Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia, lead author of the study said explaining why they have used two different adenovirus vectors.

“To form a powerful immune response against SARS‐CoV‐2, it is important that a booster vaccination is provided. However, booster vaccinations that use the same adenovirus vector might not produce an effective response, because the immune system may recognise and attack the vector. This would block the vaccine from entering people’s cells and teaching the body to recognise and attack SARS‐CoV‐2. For our vaccine, we use two different adenovirus vectors in a bid to avoid the immune system becoming immune to the vector," he said.

The trials took place in two hospitals in Russia. The trials were open‐label and non‐randomised, meaning that participants knew that they were receiving the vaccine and were not assigned by chance to different treatment groups. The trials involved healthy adults aged 18‐60 years, who self‐isolated as soon as they were registered for the trial and remained in hospital for the first 28 days of the trial (from when they were first vaccinated).

The trial was designed to study the number of adverse events of the vaccines (safety), and the antibody response elicited by the vaccines (immunogenicity). Secondary outcome measures of the trials included the neutralising antibody response and the T cell response elicited. To compare post‐vaccination immunity with natural immunity formed by infection with SARS‐CoV‐2, the authors obtained convalescent plasma from 4,817 people who had recovered from mild or moderate COVID‐19. Both vaccine formulations were safe over the 42‐day study period and well tolerated, the Lancet said.

"Large, long-term trials including a placebo comparison, and further monitoring are needed to establish the long-term safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for preventing covid-19 infection," The Lancet said.

