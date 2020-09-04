“To form a powerful immune response against SARS‐CoV‐2, it is important that a booster vaccination is provided. However, booster vaccinations that use the same adenovirus vector might not produce an effective response, because the immune system may recognise and attack the vector. This would block the vaccine from entering people’s cells and teaching the body to recognise and attack SARS‐CoV‐2. For our vaccine, we use two different adenovirus vectors in a bid to avoid the immune system becoming immune to the vector," he said.