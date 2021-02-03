Russian covid-19 vaccine was highly effective in trial, boosting Moscow’s rollout ambitions6 min read . 01:24 PM IST
- Sputnik V shot achieved 91.6% efficacy in preventing coronavirus symptoms, handing the country a geopolitical coup
MOSCOW—Russia’s homegrown Sputnik V vaccine showed high levels of efficacy and safety in a peer-reviewed study, handing Moscow a geopolitical coup and a potential slice of the multibillion-dollar vaccine market as it seeks to promote the Covid-19 shot abroad and curb the pandemic at home.
Tuesday’s findings, from a preliminary analysis of a large-scale clinical trial published in the British medical journal the Lancet, demonstrated that the two-shot vaccine was 91.6% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and offered complete protection against severe cases. There were no serious side effects, the paper said. The vaccine was also found to be similarly safe and effective in elderly people.
