Home >News >World >Russian covid-19 vaccine was highly effective in trial, boosting Moscow’s rollout ambitions
This picture taken on February 1, 2021, shows vials of Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Belgrade Fair turned into a vaccination centre. - Serbia continues a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign and became the first European country to use Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, after receiving one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, on January 16, 2021. Beside the Chinese made jab, Serbian citizens can choose to receive either Sputnik V Gam-COVID-Vac or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP)

Russian covid-19 vaccine was highly effective in trial, boosting Moscow’s rollout ambitions

6 min read . 01:24 PM IST Georgi Kantchev , The Wall Street Journal

  • Sputnik V shot achieved 91.6% efficacy in preventing coronavirus symptoms, handing the country a geopolitical coup

MOSCOW—Russia’s homegrown Sputnik V vaccine showed high levels of efficacy and safety in a peer-reviewed study, handing Moscow a geopolitical coup and a potential slice of the multibillion-dollar vaccine market as it seeks to promote the Covid-19 shot abroad and curb the pandemic at home.

Tuesday’s findings, from a preliminary analysis of a large-scale clinical trial published in the British medical journal the Lancet, demonstrated that the two-shot vaccine was 91.6% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and offered complete protection against severe cases. There were no serious side effects, the paper said. The vaccine was also found to be similarly safe and effective in elderly people.

