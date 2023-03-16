Russian defence minister slams US for spying on Moscow after drone crash2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:27 PM IST
- Russian Defence Ministry said that it will proportionally respond to any provocations from United States
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday told US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, that Washington's increased intelligence gathering against Moscow has led to the drone incident. This comes a day after a Russian Su-27 warplane collided with US Reaper surveillance drones over the Black Sea.
